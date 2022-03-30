Date set for ‘Da Ladies Nite Out’

The Knights of Columbus go local this year with a speaker for their annual ‘Da Ladies Nite Out’. The event annually attracts as many as 200 women, sometimes more, to the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall where they are treated to fine wine, dinner and an evening of entertainment.

Selected as guest speaker for this year’s event is Jane Schuchardt.

A featured columnist/writer exclusively for The Elgin Review, she will provide a fast-paced, audience-interactive presentation.

On the theme ‘Carpe Diem,’ she will use stories and song to explore how mind, body and spirit contribute to well-being.

Schuchardt grew up on a farm in southeast Nebraska. She and her husband Rick are parents, volunteers, travelers and organic farmers who now live northeast of Elgin.

She enjoys writing, music, entertaining and, you guessed it, talking. Tickets will soon go on sale at the usual outlets in Elgin.