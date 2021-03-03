Date set for community cleanup day

Persons wishing to clean up their properties will get an assist from the City of Elgin next month.

Meeting Monday, the Elgin City Council set the date for a community cleanup day. It will be held Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Clerk Kristin Childers said last year the City had two dumpsters brought to town for the event, then had to have a third dumpster brought in to handle high demand for the service.

The cleanup day was initiated by the Elgin Community Club years ago and is greatly anticipated by residents who have items which need to be discarded.

