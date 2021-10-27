Date announced for PJCC Dinner Theatre

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will present their annual Fall Dinner Theatre One Act “Badger” by Don Zolidis on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the St. Boniface Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 and the performance at 7:30 p.m.

All tickets are $20 (advance sale only) and no reserved seating. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 5.

Please see any cast member or contact the school for tickets (843.5325). Tickets for the show only are purchased at the door, $10 for adults and $5 for K-12th grade students.

About “Badger”

In 1944 Badger Ordinance Works was the largest ammunition plant in the world. The play follows the fictional stories of five young women who joined the Badger workforce to fill the holes left by men going to war. They experience dangerous work, relationship challenges, and a mix of joy and heartbreak amidst the darkest days of WW II.

The five women played by Trista Hemenway, Skyler Meis, Natalie Reicks, Emma Mlnarik and Emma Lea Ruterbories form an unlikely friendship. A vibrant ensemble brings both the factory and their home life to life featuring stories that are still relevant today.

This play was selected by directors Jessica Reestman and Alan Reicks not only for its powerful storyline but also for its ability to highlight a heavily female dominated cast.