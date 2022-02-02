Darrell R. Jochum, 78

Darrell Robert Jochum, 78, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Darrell, son of Leo and Rose (Rotert) Jochum, was born on September 21, 1943, in Norfolk, NE, and grew up in Elgin, NE. He attended St. Boniface School graduating in 1961. Darrell farmed the home place with the help of his older brothers until 1963, after which he entered Wayne State College in Wayne NE, graduating in 1967 with a BA degree in Education. Following graduation, he taught at Bancroft NE as an industrial arts and driver education instructor. He loved working with his students and coaching them in basketball, baseball, football, and track. While teaching, he met Lynn Richarz, and they married on August 16, 1969, at St. Michael’s in South Sioux City, NE. He then taught at Valley NE until 1972.

Darrell and Lynn moved to Columbia, MO, where he attended the University of Missouri, completing his master’s degree in Distributive Education in 1973. Following graduation, he began working for Praxair. In 1975, he was transferred to St. Joseph, MO, and remained with Praxair until his retirement in 2006. During this time, he became a father to Leslie and Michael, where he enjoyed being involved in all of their activities and pursuits.

Darrell was an adoring husband and a devoted father. He treasured listening to the many stories shared by family and friends. He was generous with his time and made you feel heard after your conversations. He also enjoyed reading and traveling, where he indulged in his love of history and museums. Darrell always looked forward to reconnecting with everyone back in Nebraska. Although he may have left Elgin many years ago, Elgin never left him.

He is survived by his wife Lynn, of 52 years, his daughter Leslie of Reno, NV, and son Michael of Kansas City, MO.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Rose, his parents-in-law Robert and Alice Richarz; his brothers Delmar, Leo, Lavern (Toby), and Jim; sisters-in-law Donna Stuhr, LuVerna Jochum, Margaret Richarz; nieces Janet Jochum Abler and Linda Jochum Dinslage.

Funeral mass at St. Boniface on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11 am, followed by lunch at the KC Hall.