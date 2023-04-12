Darrell L. Getzfred, 62, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Elgin, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bryan West in Lincoln.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Steven Boes officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation and Celebration of his life will be Sunday 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the church with an 8 p.m. wake service. Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Catholic Church and Pope John Central Catholic School.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.