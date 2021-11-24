D2-5 All District football selections chosen by coaches

Three members of the Wolfpack football team have earned All-District first team honors.

Jack Wemhoff, Colton Wright and Sam Hemenway were named to the first team Tuesday. Selections were made by coaches in the district.

The trio helped the Wolfpack reach the semi-final round of the Class D2 State Football playoffs. Wemhoff was listed as a running back/linebacker, Wright was named as a tight end/defensive end while Hemenway was chosen as a defensive lineman. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.