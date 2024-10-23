CVA pays $8.6 Million of Revolving Payments

Central Valley Ag (CVA) continues to give back to its member-owners by providing equity payouts. This year, the CVA Board of Directors approved $8.6 million dollars in Revolving Equity payouts for 2012. Equity is returned to member-owners in the form of redeemed equity. The amount of revolving equity producers receive depends on the amount of business they do in a given fiscal year; this year that is 2012. Producers will see their investment into the cooperative come back to them throughout their career and CVA is grateful for the opportunity to share with them its success.

“As a cooperative, we are proud to fulfill our commitment to returning value to our member-owners,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of CVA, “By distributing equity, we not only honor the contributions of our members but also strengthen our cooperative’s foundation for future growth and shared success. Your trust and investment continue to drive us forward, ensuring the long-term prosperity of both our members and the communities we serve.” In addition to cash patronage, the co-op has earnings that are reserved for later distributions. In the short-term, these equity dollars are an investment by members in their co-op and can be used by the co-op to make capital improvements, which further grow the business.