Current Salaries City of Elgin Employees

NOTICE

In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2024, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:

Mayor…………………….………………………………..$150.00/month

Council Members…….……….…………………………..$75.00/month

Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings

City Clerk/Treasurer….……….………………………………..$19.85/hr

City Superintendent……………….……………………………$23.24/hr

Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………………..$20.60/hr

Co-Librarian………………………………………………$682.50/month

Swimming Pool Manager…………..……………..……………$18.75/hr

Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. …………….Starting @ $16.75/hr

Lifeguards………………………………………….Starting @ $12.00/hr

Seasonal Employees………………………………..Starting @12.00/hr

City of Elgin

/s/ Kristin L. Childers, City Clerk

PUBLISH: August 7, 2024

ZNEZ