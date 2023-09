O’NEILL — Coach Tiffany Moser’s Wolfpack cross country runners were in action again Friday afternoon, competing at the O’Neill Invite.

Running at the O’Neill Country Club, the girls team raced hard against bigger schools with more experience. The Wolfpack’s best effort was turned in by Jovie Borer who placed 33rd with a time of 25:49.10.

In the boys race, Wolfpack sophomore Isaac Hemenway circled the course in a time of 23:40.00 to finish 59th.

