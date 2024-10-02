Creighton hands EPPJ loss Friday night

ELGIN — In a matchup of 3-1 teams, Elgin Public-Pope John failed to keep pace with Creighton’s offensive juggernaut and fell 68 to 20 Friday night.

The Wolfpack, behind the strong right arm of quarterback Kellan Hoefer, trailed by just two points after one quarter.

Then, the Bulldogs took a big bite out of the Wolfpack’s defense, scoring 38 straight points to break open a close game and send EPPJ to their second loss of the season.

“Things kinda snow-balled on us,” Co-Coach Nick Heithoff said about Creighton’s scoring streak. “A couple of bad bounces that unfortunately went their way.”

Creighton scored on their opening two possessions and, much to the hometown fans’ delight, EPPJ answered right back.

Mixing up the run and the pass, EPPJ moved the ball down to the Bulldogs’ 13-yard line where, on fourth down, Hoefer lofted a pass high into the endzone which freshman Max Henn pulled down for their first touchdown.