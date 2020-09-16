COVID cases reach 400

The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across the nine-county area covered by the North Central District Health Department. As of Monday night, there are 411 confirmed cases with 178 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Antelope County currently ranks fifth in the total number of cases in the district. As of Monday, Knox County has the most so far with 124, Pierce County has 86, Cherry County has 57, Holt has 45 followed by Antelope County at 39.