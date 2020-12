As of Monday, Nov. 30, there are 2,797 confirmed COVID cases with 1,061 recoveries and 34 deaths in the nine-county area served by North Central District Health Department..

In the last 14 days, 550 total cases have been reported. Knox County has the most number of cases with 597 followed by Holt County 563, Pierce has 514. The total number of cases in Antelope County currently is now 372 with 136 recoveries and 1 death. Since Nov. 25, 22 new cases have been reported in Antelope County.