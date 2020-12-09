Covid cases climbing in the county

New cases of COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the nine-county area covered by the North Central District Health Department.

As of Monday, Dec. 7, there are 3,075 confirmed cases with 1,165 recoveries and 41 deaths in the nine-county area served by NCDHD.

In the last 14 days, 550 total cases have been reported. Knox County has the most number of cases with 657 followed by Holt County 618, Pierce has 545.

The total number of cases in Antelope County is now 417 with 154 recoveries and four deaths.

The Directed Health Measures (DHMs), effective through Dec. 31, have been updated to include the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding shortened quarantine. The change includes:

• Quarantine may now discontinue without testing under the following conditions: at least 10 days have passed since the quarantined individual’s last Close Contact exposure AND have no symptom development AND continues to self-monitor daily for symptom development through day 14 since last Close Contact exposure AND wears a facial covering (such as a bandana or cloth mask) through day 14 since last Close Contact.

• Quarantine may discontinue with testing under the following conditions: at least seven (7) days have passed since the quarantined individual’s last Close Contact exposure AND has had no symptom development AND results of a diagnostic specimen test is negative, AND the specimen was collected no earlier than 5 days since the quarantined individual’s last Close Contact exposure AND continues to self-monitor daily for symptom development through day 14 since last Close Contact exposure AND wears a facial covering (such as a bandana or cloth mask) through day 14 since last Close Contact exposure.