Covid 19 confirmed in Antelope County

.

Released late Monday evening – March 30, 2020

Positive Case in Antelope County

North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County. The individual and their family are in quarantine.

NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and has been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine the next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

At this time, the community exposure times related to the case are the following:

• March 25th – Casey’s General Store in Neligh, NE at 12:00 PM – low risk

• March 25th – Clearwater Market between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM – low risk

• March 27th – Clearwater Market at 4:00 PM – low risk

If you feel you have been exposed, NCDHD encourages you to self-monitor your symptoms. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps.