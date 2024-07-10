County road boss Aaron Boggs submits resignation

For more than four years, Creighton’s Aaron Boggs headed up the Antelope County Road Department.

Last week that changed when he submitted his resignation at the close of the July 2 meeting of the Antelope County Board of Commissioners.

Four commissioners (Regina Krebs was absent) spent just over two hours meeting in executive session to discuss ‘personnel.’ Meeting in the county clerk’s vault, twice Boggs was invited into the session. The first time was for approximately one hour. Then, the commissioners spoke alone for 12 minutes before Boggs rejoined them for five more minutes.

Upon returning to regular session, Boggs rose and said, “I would like to formerly submit my resignation at this time.” The commissioners (Charlie Henery, Casey Dittrich, Neil Williby and Eli Jacob) accepted the resignation effective immediately.