The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, April 20, from 3-5 p.m.
Note location change: The pantry will now be held at the Antelope County Fairgrounds on the east side of town. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with parking.
County food pantry to be held April 20
