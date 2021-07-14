Council vows to get tough on prohibited dogn breeds

Meeting Monday night, July 5, the Elgin City Council appears to have drawn a ‘line in the sand’ regarding illegal dogs inside the city limits.

Following a closed session which lasted 19 minutes, the council exited then Councilman Craig Niewohner made a motion to follow the dog ordinance, in particular the section which involves prohibited breeds of dogs, as written unless legal documentation can be secured proving it is a service dog. All four members voted to approve the motion.

Then, moments later, Mayor Mike Schmitt said he will instruct City Attorney Luke Henderson to write a letter explaining the situation and securing the legal documentation, then the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department will deliver these letters to specific households in the community. In reference to one specific dog, the documentation will need to be received before the next regular council meeting (August 2) or the dog will be required to be gone. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.