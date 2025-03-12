Council sets April date for Cleanup Day

Mark the calendar as the date has been set for Elgin’s annual Community Spring Cleanup Day.

Meeting last week, the Elgin City Council eyed the April calendar and came up with a day to assist residents with cleanup of their property in anticipation of Spring.

This year, the cleanup day will be held on Friday, April 11 (depending on the availability of dumpsters to be used to haul away no longer needed items).

One year ago, residents began filling up dumpsters on a Friday morning and by the end of the day when the dumpsters were hauled away, three had been filled.

