Council Gets Update On New Water Meters

2024 will mark the year new water meters were installed at homes and businesses here in Elgin.

The Elgin City Council, meeting last week, were updated on the progress being made so far.

Installation of the new meters began last week with City Hall making appointments for installers. According to City Clerk Kristin Childers, she has been assisting Sue Vanis with the appointment process.

Employees with Rutjens Construction are doing the installation. The process, Childers said, takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.

As part of the water meter project, the council approved a motion to replace, where necessary, a ball valve at a cost of approximately $100 to be paid by the homeowner.

“It’s to the homeowners advantage to have it (the ball valve) replaced,” said City Street Superintendent Donnie Poulsen, Jr.

In other action:

New member — The council approved the addition of Savannah Wiseman to the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department/Elgin Rescue Squad.