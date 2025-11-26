Council approves new water rates; change in billing cycle

Meeting on a rare Tuesday night, the Elgin City Council made several changes to water bills sent out to residents.

According to information provided by City Clerk Kristin Childers, the council approved a plan to change the billing cycle.

Previously, the water bill was sent out quarterly. Beginning in January, the City will change to a monthly billing cycle.

The other change will be the cost for water. The council (Leigh Kluthe, Mike Dvorak, Craig Niewohner and Dr. Jeremy Young) approved increasing water rates to $32 per month plus $2.76 per thousand gallons of water used.

The special meeting lasted approximately 30 minutes.