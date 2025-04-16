Council approves liquor license change

Following a public hearing prior to the start of their regular monthly meeting, the Elgin City Council approved a liquor license change.

Elgin businesswoman Janet Koinzan appeared before the council to seek a change in the liquor license for City Limits.

Koinzan recently purchased Hometown Station from Lyle Meis. Plans are to move City Limits to that location. The sale is expected to be finalized no later than May 1. The requested change was to a Class C license which would allow the establishment to have wine tasting events. The change was approved on a 4-0 vote.

