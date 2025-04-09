Cornhusker Boys State in June

Selections have been announced for students from Elgin Public and Pope John to attend Cornhusker Boys’ State in Lincoln later this summer.

Elgin Public’s Trey Rittscher and Jarek Erickson will join Pope John’s Landyn Veik and Aiden Klein, all juniors, and nearly 340 others from across Nebraska to participate in the American Legion sponsored event to be held June 1-7 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.

The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.

Erickson is the son of Angie & Aaron Anderson and J.R. Erickson. He will be attending under the sponsorship of the Elgin Community Club/Chamber of Commerce.

Rittscher is the son of Kevin and Sonia Rittscher. He will be attending under the sponsorship of American Legion Post #229 Elgin.

Veik will be attending under the sponsorship of American Legion Post #229 Elgin. He is the son of Heather and Adam Veik.

Klein will be attending under the sponsorship of American Legion Post #334 Petersburg. He is the son of Amy and Martin Klein.

Boys State is set up as a “51st state” and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, compete in athletics and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program.

