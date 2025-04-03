Community Cleanup Day will be April 11

It’s time to cleanup your property of unwanted items and the City of Elgin is ready to help.

Elgin Cleanup Day will be held next Friday, April 11. Large dumpsters will again be placed on the lot directly north of Elgin Livestock where persons can drive up and unload items they no longer want or need.

The dumpsters are scheduled to be there from around 8 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. The company providing the dumpsters will pick them up after 5 p.m. on Friday.

The rules are the same as in previous years:

• Items which should NOT be placed in the dumpsters are tires, gasoline, oil, fertilizer, yard waste, tree branches and old batteries. Hazardous materials are not allowed.

As has been the case in previous years, it will be the responsibility of the property owner to haul items to the dumpster.