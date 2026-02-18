Community Center initiates $16,500 fund drive

A fund drive has begun for necessary repairs/improvements at the Elgin Community Center.

According to center manager Janna Schrunk, the building is in need of a second handicap-accessible entry door for its south entrance door at the ramp.

“Pretty much everybody comes in through the south door,” she said. “Everyone now parks on the south side (of the center) because of the highway traffic.”

Additionally, a new opening mechanism is needed for the main front entrance door plus repair work needs to be done to the south exterior of the brick building.

Then on Monday, a new item was added.

“We’re including a mini-split (heating/air conditioning unit) for the food storage area,” said Schrunk.

The current dollar need is approximately $16,500.

Also, the center is making Wednesday meal deliveries to our neighbors in Petersburg. Until the end of February, the center is delivering hot, delicious meals to the Petersburg fire hall on Wednesdays where those who have called in for a meal can pick them up. If enough interest is indicated (minimum of 10 meals), the center would be able to continue the Petersburg deliveries – and would work on adding more days of the week. For more information on meals from the center (or to reserve your meal – before 9:30 a.m. of the day you wish to eat), call the center at 402-843-5757.