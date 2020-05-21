Commissioners to discuss road repairs at special meeting Friday

A special meeting of the Antelope County Board of Commissioners will be held this Friday, May 22, beginning at 8 a.m., at the courthouse in Neligh.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss how to move forward with major repairs to county roads with limited funds currently available.

The meeting will be available by ZOOM, information available at antelopecounty.nebraska.gov. The meeting will be open to the public.