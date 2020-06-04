Commissioners take action to open Courthouse

Since mid-March, the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh has been open “by appointment only”.

In another sign of the county emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning voted to open the courthouse to the public again. All five commissioners approved a motion to open the courthouse. Doors were unlocked shortly thereafter.

For the second week in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Antelope County last week. NCDHD spokesperson Carol Doolittle said Monday the total number of positive cases in the county remains at eight, with seven persons having recovered. To date, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in the county.