The Antelope County Board of Commissioners wasted no time last week making appointments to a number of various boards.

During the meeting, the following actions were taken:

• Reappointment of Dave Miller, Kurt Rakow and Ron Thiele to three-year terms on the Antelope County Planning Commission

• Reappointment of Corey Curtis and Derek Zuhlke to three-year terms on the Antelope County Board of Adjustment; and reappointed to a two-year term was Dave Miller.

