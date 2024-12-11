Commissioners approve pay raise for VSO Nelson

Meeting last week, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners approved a pay raise for one county official.

Veterans Service Officer Tom Nelson received a pay raise approved by the commissioners when they met on Tuesday, December 3.

Nelson has held the position for a number of years, providing assistance where needed to veterans and their families.

It was just one of a number of actions taken by the commissioners during the first of two regular meetings this month.

On another matter, the board approved an appointment to the county’s Airport Authority Board.

They appointed Neligh attorney Joe McNally to fill the vacant seat on the board. McNally lives in Neligh.

Also during the meeting, Courtney Soper and Stacey Mitchell were appointed to the Antelope County Extension Board. Soper will represent District #1 while Mitchell will serve District #3.

In other action:

Shingles – The issue of shingles on the courthouse roof was discussed for some time. The commissioners instructed Chairman Charlie Henery to contact roofers about the existing problem on the old courthouse roof.

Road superintendent — As part of the road superintendent’s report, commissioners approved four underground permits and four oversize permits.

Plat approved — An administrative plat sought by Sandra Kallhoff was approved during the meeting

Agreement — A Highway 20 Law Enforcement Agreement was approved before the meeting adjourned.