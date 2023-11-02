Commission approves CUP application for pipeline

Following a public hearing which began in September, the Antelope County Planning Commission decided in October to approve a conditional use permit (CUP) which would allow construction of a carbon pipeline to go through Antelope County.

Meeting on October 12, the commission voted six-to-one to approve the permit. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will take up the issue when they meet Tuesday, November 7.

Bob Krutz was the only member of the commission to vote against approval of the CUP.

Summit Carbon Solutions has indicated that construction, once planned to begin in 2024, will likely not occur until sometime in 2026.

The timing for construction became an issue for the commission. Should construction of the pipeline not begin in the next 18 months, the CUP would need to be amended or SCS would be in violation of the permit.

As previously reported, more than 60 tracts of land would be involved in pipeline construction, the majority of which SCS has received signed easements for.