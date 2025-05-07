Commencement exercises at Pope John XXIII to be Sunday

Take pride in how far you’ve come.

Have faith in how far you can go.

But don’t forget to enjoy the

journey.” – Michael Josephson.

Fitting words for the occasion as one chapter in the lives of five seniors will close and the beginning of a new one will take place Sunday afternoon, May 11.

The 58th graduating class of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic will receive their diplomas near the conclusion of commencement exercises on that day.

The program is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Gymnasium.

Special music, fitting for the occasion, will be performed by Tessa Barlow, Aiden Klein and Reese Stuhr.

Speaking on behalf of the class will be Kaitey Schumacher, daughter of Lisa and Kevin Schumacher. Other members of the senior class are Natalie Burenheide, Darby Carstens, Olivia Klein and Juliana McNally.

Following the presentation of graduates, diplomas will be conferred by Father John Norman.

The event is open to the public.