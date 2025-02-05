Comeback falls short against Cougars

ELGIN — “One possession at a time.”

That’s what Wolfpack Coach Matt Euse told his team at the start of the fourth quarter and the Wolfpack nearly pulled off a come-from-behind victory at St. Boniface Auditorium.

Central Valley’s 60 to 54 victory didn’t come easy. No, they left the gym lucky to score a victory over the Wolfpack who seem so close to putting it all together to become a dominant team. “We played hard,” Coach Matt Euse said about the loss to Central Valley. “It’s just the ball is not bouncing our way right now. The beautiful thing about basketball is we don’t have time to dwell on ourselves because we got to get ready for our net game.”

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.