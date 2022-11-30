Colt Ford to headline Antelope County Fair

On Monday night, the Antelope County Ag Society announced the headline act for the 2023 county fair.

Signed to entertain fans in front of the grandstand on Friday night, August 4, is Colt Ford.

He is a singer, rapper and songwriter best known for his music fusing the country and rap genres.

His music is sure to appeal to country music fans of all ages.

Click here to listen to some of Colt’s songs… https://youtu.be/yAfc6i63OY0

Ford has charted six times on the Hot Country Songs charts. He may be best known for the song “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Ford was the first, and so far only, artist to have a Number One album on Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Rap Albums.

The announcement coincided with the annual meeting of the Ag Society which was held Monday night, November 28, at the Antelope County Event Center in Neligh.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at a later date.