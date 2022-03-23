Colleen Rech, 65

Colleen Kavar Rech, 65 of Neligh, NE passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Antelope Memorial Hospital, Neligh, NE.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (today) at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, NE. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Colleen Kavar Rech, daughter of George Willis and Mary Elizebeth (Harris) Hefflinger was born on November 18, 1956, at Kansas City, MO.

She attended several elementary schools in the Kansas City area, and graduated from Piper High School, Piper, Kansas.

Colleen married William Benton in 1975. To this union two children, Chris and Becky, were born. The couple was later divorced.

On August 22, 1998, she married Richard “Rick” Leon Rech at Independence, MO. They lived in Raytown, MO; Blair, NE; Fremont, NE; and Elgin. She worked as a housewife, along with doing clerical work for various businesses.

Colleen was a member of the United Methodist Church, Elgin.

She loved to read, refinish woodwork, do embroidery work, and watch old movies.

She is survived by her husband Rick of Neligh: daughter Becky Hefflinger of Kansas City, MO; daughter-in-law Becky Ann Benton of Duncan, OK; three grandchildren: Andy (Cierra) Benton of Duncan, OK; Anna (Izaac White) Benton of Duncan, OK; Maykala Hefflinger of Kansas City, MO; one great-grandson Grayson of Duncan, OK; two step-sons: Mike (Kirstin) Rech of Tulsa, OK; Tim (Lydia) Rech of Omaha, NE; three sisters: Lynn Alsup of Dallas, TX; Jane Hefflinger of Kansas City, MO; and Becky Sue Monroe of Eagle, ID; along with other relatives and friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; son Chris in 2010; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.