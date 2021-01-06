Cold shooting cost EPPJ in 35 to 31 loss to Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — The Wolfpack saw their two-game winning streak snapped Saturday night as Bloomfield dealt EPPJ a 35 to 31 loss.

Playing their third game in six days over the holiday break, the shots just wouldn’t fall for the Wolfpack as they connected on only 11 of 50 field goal attempts.

The Wolfpack led by four points early in the second quarter and went into halftime up 19 to 18.

The third quarter was cold, real cold for EPPJ. Neither team scored for the first four minutes of the quarter. Wolfpack junior Colton Wright broke the scoring drought at the 4:03 mark. It would be nearly two more minutes before Bloomfield added to their point total.

Wright’s three-point play would be the only other points the Wolfpack would score as the teams were tied 24-all entering the fourth quarter. To read more about the game turn to this weeks Review.