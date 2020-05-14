Clerk of District Court- Notice of Vacancy

NOTICE OF MEETING: THE ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS ON

MAY 22, 2020

By motion of the Antelope County Commissioner during their meeting on May 11, 2020 the Board scheduled a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners to discuss road maintenance plan. Notice is hereby given of the special meeting of the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska in the County Commissioner’s Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following date and time:

May 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM

This meeting available by ZOOM, information available at: antelopecounty.nebraska.gov

Meeting will be open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: May 13, 2020

ZNEZ