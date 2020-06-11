Clerk of District Clerk Court applicants to interview June 16

The Antelope County Commissioners will hold a special meeting next week to interview/hire a new Clerk of the District Court.

The meeting is to be held Tuesday, June 16, in the commissioners’ room at the Antelope Courthouse in Neligh.

County Clerk Lisa Payne said Tuesday three applicants will be interviewed, starting at 9 a.m. Following the conclusion of the interviews, the commissioners are expected to fill the position.

Earlier this year, District Court Clerk Judith Cole announced she would retire at the end of June.