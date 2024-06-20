Clearwater rodeo to be June 28-30

The 57th annual Clearwater Big Rodeo will be held next week at the Gene Snodgrass arena on the west edge of town. To be held Friday through Sunday, June 28-30, there’s something for everyone.

Action gets underway Friday night with mutton bust’n followed with crowning of Miss Clearwater Rodeo and then rodeo action.

After the rodeo, there will be a Main Street dance featuring Tim Zach.

Saturday and Sunday night activities will feature more mutton busting at 6 p.m. followed by the The rodeo that night will get underway at 6: 30 p.m. Pre-sale rodeo tickets are available at:

Clearwater — Summerland Advocate-Messenger, Cornerstone Bank, Clearwater Feed & Grain, Clearwater Market, Hi-Way Mart, The Waterhole, Two Bills Steakhouse and Roots by Jaci.

Neligh — Thriftway Market

Norfolk — 106Kix, US 92, Renegade

O’Neill — KBRX

Plainview — Doerr Insurance