Clearwater man charged with sexual assault

A Clearwater man has been charged with sexual assault of a female juvenile shortly after midnight on Christmas. Michael J. Mueller, 26, of Clearwater faced the Honorable Donna Taylor in the Antelope County courtroom in Neligh on Jan. 18, for arraignment on first-degree sexual assault.

Mueller, who is represented by Martin Klein of Neligh, requested a preliminary hearing on the Class 2 felony charge. Taylor set the hearing Feb. 1. Bond posted Jan. 4, in the amount of $250,000, 10% cash, is continued. Bond includes a condition for no contact, directly nor indirectly, with any person under 18 years of age.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by an Antelope County deputy, Mueller was arrested Dec. 29 after an investigation was conducted by the deputy and a Nebraska State Patrol investigator into allegations made to the deputy Dec. 27, 2022, at the sheriff’s office, by a 14-year-old female. The juvenile reported the alleged assault took place after Mueller had allegedly picked her up near her residence “to drive around and drink alcohol” Christmas night.