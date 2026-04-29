Clearwater man accepts plea agreement in DUI

The Honorable Kale Burdick presided over four Antelope County Court cases involving alcohol-related charges on April 23.

Shane L. Krebs, 55, of Clearwater, reached a plea agreement. A previous not guilty plea was withdrawn, and Krebs pleaded guilty to one count of DUI-.15+ or refusal (1 prior conviction), a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Per the agreement, Antelope County Attorney Joe Smith would not make a recommendation during sentencing.

The defense waived enhancement, and Smith provided evidence of a prior conviction. Burdick found a prior conviction existed and that this is a second offense.

Krebs was ordered to attend a May 28 sentencing hearing. Bond, set at $5,000-10%, remains in effect.

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Yelstin Lopez-Gonzalez, 29, of Schuyler, appeared for arraignment on one count of criminal impersonation, a Class IV felony.

On April 11, Antelope County dispatch received notification of a vehicle crossing the white and yellow lines and attempting to pass in no passing zones on Highway 275 near Oakdale. Deputy Keegan Barker responded and located a vehicle matching the description. Barker observed a Bud Light Chelada can being tossed from the vehicle’s passenger side. Barker initiated a traffic stop and detected the smell of alcohol in the vehicle.

Barker contacted a translator. Lopez-Gonzalez told officials his name was Carlos Lopez-Gonzalez and gave a date of birth that later, would turn out to be inaccurate. Barker asked Lopez-Gonzalez to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. A breath test produced a result of .122. Barker arrested the defendant and transported him to the Antelope County Jail.

A bond hearing was held April 16. Bond was set at $15,000-10%.

During arraignment, defense attorney Doug Stratton requested a preliminary hearing. Burdick ordered Stratton to notify the court if the hearing is necessary because a Spanish interpreter is needed to appear in person for that type of hearing.

Lopez-Gonzalez was remanded to the custody of the Antelope County Sheriff.

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A right to a preliminary hearing was waived by Dillon W. Eckstein, 29, of, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, who appeared via Zoom.

He will appear April 29 in Antelope County District Court.

Eckstein faces one count of DUI-.15+ or refusal (2 prior convictions), a Class IIIA felony.

He is also charged with one count of refuse to submit to pretest, a Class I misdemeanor; and one count of possession of marijuana 1 oz or less-1st offense, an infraction. The county court waived its jurisdiction over the remaining counts.

Bond, set at $5,000-10%, remains in effect.

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Jermaine D. Crosby, 35, of McKinney, Texas, appeared for sentencing on one count of DUI-.15+, a Class W misdemeanor. Public defender Doug Stratton requested a continuance, which was granted.

Crosby will appear May 28 for sentencing.