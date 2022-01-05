City wants summer help

After struggling to find summer help last year, the Elgin City Council decided Monday night to start the process earlier this year.

City Clerk Kristin Childers is now accepting applications for pool manager, lifeguards, office assistant and summer maintenance help. Applications will be accepted through Monday, February 7 at City Hall with the council likely to act on them at the regular monthly meeting that night.

Mayor Mike Schmitt said Sue Vanis, who has served as pool manager for a number of years, has informed him that she no longer wants to fill the position. Turn to this week’s ELgin Review to read the complete story.l