City trash rates to rise come July

The Elgin City Council last week hired a new full-time worker for its maintenance department.

Following a closed session which lasted just over 30 minutes, the council approved the hiring of Bradley Bode.

The position had been advertised earlier this year. He will work under City Street Superintendent Donnie Poulsen, Jr.

Earlier in the meeting, the council approved Ordinance #666 which establishes new garbage/trash rates to reflect a hike increase which went into effect March 1 by Bud’s Sanitary Service. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.