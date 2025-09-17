City, school & county’s property tax increases topic of public hearing

Held ever year in mid-September, there will be a joint public hearing on proposed property tax increases for three sub-divisions in Antelope County this week.

The hearing is set for Thursday, September 18, beginning at 6 p.m. in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh.

Representatives from the Elgin District #18 Board of Education, the Elgin City Council as well as the Antelope County Board of Commissioners will meet on that day for the purpose of conducting a public hearing to obtain public input on a property tax increase proposed by the three subdivisions. Property taxes being requested for 2025/2026 Fiscal Year are:

City of Elgin — property tax requested ($230,050.00)

Elgin Public School — property tax requested ($3,830,082.00)

Antelope County — property tax requested ($10,502,914.00)

Of the three, the City of Elgin has already approved its proposed budget for the new year. That took place at the regular city council meeting on Wednesday, September 3.

The meeting is open to the public. Accommodations for the disabled are available upon request. Please contact the Antelope County Clerk at 402.887.4410 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting if accommodations are required.

There is no item on the agenda for this joint public meeting other than discussion of each political subdivision’s intent to increase its property tax request by a percentage greater than the “allowable growth percentage” defined in § 77-1633. The political subdivisions shall make their presentations in the order listed above.

Each political subdivision within a county that seeks to increase its property tax request by more than the allowable growth percentage shall participate in a joint public hearing as authorized by Nebraska revised State 77-1633. Each such political subdivision shall designate one representative to attend the joint public hearing on behalf of the political subdivision. If a political subdivision includes area in more than one county, the political subdivision shall be deemed to be within the county in which the political subdivision’s principal headquarters are located.

