City Pool to stay open into August

It’s sad to see, but there have been several surrounding communities that have announced that their pool will be closing for the season due to the lack of workers. Some pools even had a late start to the season and still will be closing early. And with this shortage of lifeguards to fill their schedule, one could only wonder if the Elgin City Pool would have to do the same.

Thankfully, that is not the case. According to Sue Vanis, manager of the Elgin City Pool, there is no need to worry whether or not our pool will close early. “Nope, we’ll be open for the full season” Sue said. She explained that our Elgin City Pool has enough lifeguards so she is able to fill a schedule.

And while there will be a full season, a date has not been set yet for when the pool will close. Sue said, “A closing date has not been decided but we’ll figure it out at the August meeting.” She predicts it will be sometime around the middle of August when school starts up.

Sue also gave an update on swimming lessons at the Elgin City Pool and water aerobics. For those who still wanted to sign up for swimming lessons, Sue explained that it’s too late to do so. “We are towards the end of our red cross lessons so it’s just too late.” However, Sue did say private lessons can still be arranged if needed by giving them a call. Water aerobics, on the other hand, are still available. “Anyone can join at anytime” Sue said.

While other community pools are having to suffer with lack of staff, we should be grateful to know our Elgin City Pool will continue to be open for the full season and allow for some more fun for the summer.