City passes Ordinance #671 requiring outside contractors to register

Contractors and other outside businesses wishing to do business in Elgin will now need to register at City Hall before going forward.

Meeting last week, the Elgin City Council waved the mandatory three readings and approved Ordinance #671 which calls for all companies to adhere to the international building code. The intent is to protect residents from companies who are less than reputable. They will be required to provide contact phone numbers and other necessary information.

On another matter, the council discussed, but took no action on, requirements for peddlers and solicitors coming to do business in Elgin. Signs are to be erected on the outskirts of Elgin stating the need to stop at City Hall before soliciting for business inside the city limits.

For information on other action taken by the council, see this week’s Elgin Review.