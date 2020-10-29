City offers Halloween safety tips

By Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

Synonymous with Halloween are candy, pumpkins, black cats, and Halloween masks. However, this year the idea of wearing masks for Halloween trick-or-treating has taken on a whole new meaning. Due to the continued risk and recent spike in COVID, Elgin City Clerk Kristin Childers explained the city’s need to provide some helpful guidelines to help keep everyone safe while taking part in the holiday.

Kristin said, “With Halloween approaching, I reached out to the North Central District Health Department to inquire about safety guidelines for the upcoming holiday. We felt it was best to at least offer suggestions to our community members for the safest way to partake in the holiday festivities. With their guidance, the City of Elgin has created a safety checklist for families to consider before heading out or handing out treats. “

First and foremost, the City recommends the wearing of masks. Whether you are staying at home handing out candy or going door to door treating for candy, masks are highly encouraged. With a little creativity, your protective mask could become an accent to your costume or could also be hidden underneath another mask or face covering. For example, a young boy who wants to dress as a cowboy can simply wear his mask under a bandanna. For a little fun at home to greet the holiday treaters, put on a mask, and gown, tease your hair and answer the door as a mad scientist or doctor. Kids would love it. It is also recommended that all treats are pre-packaged. Unfortunately, this means no homemade goodies like Vic Miller and Leanne Eggers’ ooey, gooey popcorn balls.

The city also asks that pre-packaged candy be put into zip-lock baggies and handed out individually, so kids are not rummaging through the bowl of candy. This suggestion may add a little bit of work for those providing the treats but allows the kids the safest way to participate.

We are also asked to keep in mind the current guidelines for social distancing. Kids are encouraged to keep their trick or treating groups small and best to trick or treat with members of your own family. Possibly this year, convince the whole family to do a themed ensemble so you can incorporate these Halloween changes as a family. With Halloween not being quite the same for kids as years past, getting the whole family involved may be an alternative to encourage and embrace the necessary safety guidelines.

The final recommendation is that all kids wash their hands before opening any candy. As tempting as it may be, encourage kids to wait until they get home and wash their hands before digging in.