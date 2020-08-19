City of Elgin Wages

In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2020, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:

Mayor…………………….………………………………..$150.00/month

Council Members…….……….…………………………..$75.00/month

Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings

City Clerk/Treasurer….……….……………………………$2585.90/mo

Deputy City Clerk/Treasurer….……….………………………$14.00/hr

City Superintendent……………….……………………………$19.61/hr

Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………………..$17.97/hr

Co-Librarian………………………………………………$615.00/month

Swimming Pool Manager…………..……………………………14.25/hr

Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. ……………………………10.00/hr

Lifeguards…………………………………………….Starting @.9.00/hr

Seasonal Employees…………………………………Starting @9.00/hr

City of Elgin /s/ Vicki S. Miller City Clerk

PUBLISH: August 12, 2020 ZNEZ