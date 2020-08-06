City Hall hours to change

Hours are changing at Elgin City Hall.

Deputy City Clerk Kristin Childers suggested a change in hours, in part, to accommodate residents who want to do business over the noon hour.

New business hours at city hall will be 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The new hours will take effect Monday, Aug. 17.

City hall will be busy in the coming weeks. A budget workshop will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

The September regular meeting of the city council will be Thursday, Sept. 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m.