City garbage, trash rates to rise following passage of ordinance

Come July, Elgin residents will begin paying more for trash and garbage pickup.

At Monday night’s meeting of the Elgin City Council, they approved Ordinance #666 to increase the rates to match the price increase which Bud’s Sanitation Service implemented March 1.

City Clerk Kristin Childers said the increase from the company amounted to approximately $450 which, for now, was taken from city funds.

Also during the meeting, the council listened to concerns raised by Gary Scholl and Gale Mahnke regarding dust issues. The two live directly south of Elgin One Stop. They said there’s a problem with dust from white rock which covers a good share of the property. High winds and a winter with no moisture have created rock dust which, they said, needs to be resolved.

Mayor Mike Schmitt told them this is an issue between property owners. He said he would talk to the city attorney, but was not optimistic that the City can do anything about the situation. It was suggested they contact a lawyer.