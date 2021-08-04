City dog rules to be amended

Change may soon be coming to the City of Elgin’s dog ordinance.
Mayor Mike Schmitt and the Elgin City Council will likely amend the ordinance, specifically the city’s desig-nation of prohibited dogs AND dogs running at large.
The decision followed close to 90 minutes of back-and-forth between city officials and Elgin residents, many of which received letters from the city attorney about their pets.
Elgin resident Shaley Dirks raised a number of issues with the current city ordinance. She provided a number of materials for the council to look at some dealing with support/service dogs as well as breeds on the prohibited dog list.
The most passionate testimony may have been from Jessica Stamp, a victim of a dog bite not long ago in Elgin. She said no prosecution occurred from the incident which took place in December 2019 after a report was taken by a deputy from the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department.
The officer who took the report then left the department and the report sat with no follow-up action.
“It was not from a lack of interest from our group,” Mayor Mike Schmitt said. “He (the dog owner) didn’t get a letter.” City Hall is waiting for an explanation on the handling of the matter in question. Turn to this weeks paper to read the story in its entirety.
