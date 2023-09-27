City Council to discuss jurisdiction Monday night

Extraterritorial jurisdiction is on the agenda for the Elgin City Council to consider when they meet next week. The regular October meeting of the council will be held Monday night, October 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at city hall.

Mayor Mike Schmitt and the city council will discuss and possibly take action on extraterritorial jurisdiction extending a mile outside of the city limits. Towns and villages have the authority to implement certain requirements (primarily building regulations) for new developments made up to one mile outside of the city limits.

